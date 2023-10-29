Matthew Perry's 'eerie' final Instagram post leaves fans in tears

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom Friends, has died aged 54, according to numerous reports from the United States.

Perry was reportedly found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28th with police being called to his home at around 4pm. Although an investigation is ongoing there is said to be no signs of foul play.

NBC, the network which aired all 10 seasons of Friends confirmed Perry's death in a statement. It read: "We are incredibly saddened by the too-soon passing of Matthew Perry.

"He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch-perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations."

Tributes have since poured in for Perry from across the celebrity and media world as his admirers come to terms with his untimely passing. Elsewhere, fans have been flocking to the actor's final Instagram post which was shared just six days ago.

Coincidentally the post features Perry in a hot tub at night with headphones on. The caption for the post reads: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Mattman was a reference to an apparent obsession that Perry had with the superhero Batman.





The post has since been flooded with comments from heartbroken fans, with some pointing out the unfortunate connection between the image and Perry's death.

One wrote: "This caption is so eerie now, 6 days later. So scary. Rest in Peace man."

Another said: "His last post was in the same place he died. So devastating. Rest in peace."

Others shared how much Friends and Perry had meant to them.

One fan said: "Rest in peace Matthew. The show F.R.I.E.N.D.S was/is a huge part of my life. Thank you for being in it. I learned English watching it. Now watching the show will be a little sad knowing you are gone."

Another added: "Your show was my safe show for many years and I will continue to watch it and appreciate every moment of laughter and brightness you brought to that show. My heart is with your family and friends."

