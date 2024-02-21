Matty Healy gets 'starstruck' after spotting 'The Traitors' stars at his gig

Matt Healy is clearly a fan of BBC series The Traitorsas he appeared starstruck when he spotted two of the show's stars in the audience of his concert at London's O2 Arena

The 1975 frontman was on stage last night (February 20) when he gave a shoutout to Paul and Harry from the recent series that aired last month, in what has been described as "the most random of crossovers" by fans.

"There's not many people I care about but I care about people, I'm not that impressed by people... but did anyone watch The Traitors?" he asked which prompted a loud cheer from the crowd.

He pointed out an area of the audience and said: "Is that Paul and Harry over there?"





@lifewithlaurel plot twist apparently harry was in the toilet #the1975 #mattyhealy #thetraitors





Someone in the audience was very excited about this because they could be heard saying "F***k off where?!" as the camera then panned to Paul who laughed as he blew a kiss to Healy.

"I am starstruck honestly... I f***ing love The Traitors so much - you guys are sick" the 'Happiness' singer added as he asked the crowd to "give it up for Paul and Harry."

Healy even offered for the contestants to "come and have a drink," with him and the band.

Harry cannot be seen in this particular clip, as concertgoers who posted videos noted how the series winner was at the show but "missed his own shoutout."

Both Paul and Harry appeared to have fun interacting with the crowd as they dance with fans.

"Something that was certainly not on my 2024 bingo card was dancing to The 1975 WITH HARRY AND PAUL FROM THE TRAITORS," @agirlinhergigera wrote.





"Went to the O2 to see Paul from Traitors feat. The 1975," @emilytrench8 joked.







@emilytrench8 Went to the O2 to see Paul from Traitors feat. The 1975 #the1975 #thetraitors #paulgorton #stillattheirverybest #theo2 #fyp #starstruck @Paul Gorton

The latest season of 'The Traitors' proved to be a hit with viewers as the BBC has confirmed that the tense finale episode reached a peak audience of 6.9 million.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.