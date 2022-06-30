The Conversation (0)
x
111
PMC - The Hollywood Reporter
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke had a powerful message during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, following the Roe v Wade overturning that's rocked America.
“Wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe," she said.
"And I just wanted to say that, like, f*** the Supreme Court."
Hawke's mum, Uma Thurman, has previously written about her abortion experiences.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Top 100
Trump allegedly tried to hijack his own car
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Elon Musk says a US recession is 'inevitable'
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene demands reporter 'go back to your own country'
Jun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Angry white men in Florida arrested after throwing rock through Black teen's car window
Jun 16, 2022
Jun 16, 2022
'The Queen' spotted in the crowd at Glastonbury watching Robert Plant
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022