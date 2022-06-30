Stranger Things star Maya Hawke had a powerful message during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, following the Roe v Wade overturning that's rocked America.

“Wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe," she said.

"And I just wanted to say that, like, f*** the Supreme Court."

Hawke's mum, Uma Thurman, has previously written about her abortion experiences.





