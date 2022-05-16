Maye Musk, mother to billionaire Elon Musk, is gracing the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ... at 74-years-old.

The model, dietician, and author is one of four cover stars, the others being Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu.

Every year Sports Illustrated releases a swimsuit edition that features prominent female athletes or models. This year the magazine wanted to feature "an inclusive range of backgrounds and body types."

The magazinealso featured a model with a C-section scar. Last year, the swimsuit issue featured a transgender model as the cover star for the first time.

Musk is one of the oldest people to be featured on the cover of the swimsuit issue which she hopes will inspire older women to regain their confidence.

"I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great," Musk said to Sports Illustrated. "I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits."

Musk began modeling at 15 years old and has continued to have a successful career, 50 years later.

Despite being in her 70s, Musk has not let her age stop her from getting what she wants and she's excited that others are recognizing age as just a number.

“I didn’t think age would be a problem because as a dietician and a scientist, age is not a problem,” Musk told Sports Illustrated. “I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age."

The mother to Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca became the oldest person to serve as a CoverGirl spokesperson at 69-years-old. She also wrote a memoir entitled A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success in 2019. And, she gives presentations on aging.

"I really am living the best life ever, and I never expected it.”

Most recently, Musk attended the Met Gala alongside her son Elon. The Canadian-South African American has made headlines by supporting her son's acquisition of Twitter.

Earlier this month, Musk told off Elon for joking about his death on Twitter.

