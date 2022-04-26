Megan Fox has spoken out about the backlash she received after she publicly called Machine Gun Kelly.

At the MTV VMAs last September, Fox told reporters that Kelly had told her what (not) to wear that night

“[He] was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!’” she said. Surprisingly, this caused a ton of backlash online with much turmoil. Many people slammed Fox for making the provocative comment and shared their harsh takes on the fact that she had referred to her now-fiancé as "Daddy."

Now, Fox has commented on what her thoughts were as she watched social media trolls make comments on her relationship.

Discussing the concept of feminism, Fox told Glamour UK that although she identifies as a feminist, she also had a complicated relationship with feminism since she "feels she was – and still is – rejected by some sectors of the community."

She explained the nuanced take further by referencing the VMA backlash.

“[It seems] I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all of these rules,” she told Glamour UK. “It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I’m like, yes – is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want.’ So, I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”

She continued, “I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend, ‘Daddy'."

Fox also shared why her doing so in itself can be considered an act of feminism.

"And a lot of people got upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women. Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism," she told the outlet.

Fox and Kelly have been dating since September 2020 and currently live together in the LA neighborhood of Sherman Oaks.

The two have made headlines after they tattooed each other, drank each other's blood and arrived at the launch of MGK’s nail polish line chained together via their fingernails.

