Patrick J Adams has spoken about his Suits co-star Meghan Markle, revealing that she mocked him after seeing him perform naked on stage.

Markle starred on the hit US series until 2018, when she left the acting profession to marry Prince Harry, and was known for playing the character Rachel Zane.

The pair enjoyed a friendship away from the screen, but according to Adams she "made fun" of the actor after seeing his nude performance of 9 Circles in Los Angeles – which took place around the same time as the first season of Suits in 2011.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Adams revealed that Markle was part of the audience for the first time he was naked on stage.

The pair starred on the show together from 2011 USA Network

"She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after," he said.

"So, maybe she'd like a repeat performance,” he added, speaking as he prepared to perform naked again in the Broadway production of Take Me Out.

"I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I'll send her an invite for sure,” he added.

Adams, known for playing Mike Ross on the show, spoke out in defence of Markle last year – calling out the Royal Family and the media's treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

Writing shortly before Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said: "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

