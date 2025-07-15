Everything we know about the Conor McGregor and Azealia Banks 'nudes' scandal

MMA fighter Conor McGregor and rapper Azealia Banks are embroiled in a social media scandal that centres around alleged unsolicited nudes.

Neither Banks nor McGregor are strangers to social media controversy, and now it seems the pair have one going on between them.

On Monday (14 July), Banks shared screenshots on X/Twitter that she claimed were DMs received from McGregor featuring explicit images of his penis.

He allegedly wrote alongside the images, “Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught”.

Complex reports one image showed the Irish fighter with a weight hanging off his genitals and accompanied with the words, “Lifting weights”.

In the since-removed post that violated X/Twitter rules, Banks wrote: “How you gonna send a b**ch some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. N***a do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM.”

She continued: “Like how are you really going to sexually harrass [sic] me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell????

“Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f**king sunscreen damn.”

A short while later, Banks posted another screenshot of her DMs in which the explicit images appear to have stopped loading.

“The motherf***er woke up early LOL,” she wrote.

In another twist, Banks claimed that she and McGregor, a father of four who has been in a relationship with his long-term partner Dee Devlin since 2008, have been sending one another unsolicited nudes since 2016.

Breaking his silence on X/Twitter, McGregor failed to address the DM scandal, instead taking to the platform to wish himself a happy 37th birthday.

“Happy birthday to me!” he wrote.

Azealia Banks' X/Twitter account was temporarily limited, she confirmed on Instagram.

indy100 has contacted Banks and McGregor for comment.

