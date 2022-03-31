US broadcaster Megyn Kelly has compared actor Will Smith to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle by saying she puts them “in the same boat” for "whining".

Her comments follow Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock after he made a “G. I. Jane” joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. The Men in Black star followed up the smack with a stern warning to keep Pinkett Smith’s name “out of [his] “f***ing mouth.”

She compared his outburst to Markle’s “whining and crying” about how she was treated by the royal family.

During an explosive interview with Oprah last year, Markle claimed there had been questions around “how dark” she and her husband Prince Harry’s baby would be while she was pregnant. The questions apparently came from a royal family member, but they declined to say who it was. Prince Harry did however say that it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following the Oprah interview, Prince William said the royals are “very much not a racist family”.

Speaking to GB News, Kelly said the Oscars attendees are “out of touch” and said they can’t relate to “anything real people are going through”.

Kelly said: “The average American can’t even pay their rent right now. They can’t even fill their gas tank without really sweating it and getting that sick feeling in your stomach.”

She continued: “To me, Will Smith, I know people were like ‘oh he nailed it on his little speech when he won the award’, I don’t think so.

“I put him in the same boat as I put Meghan Markle with her whining and crying about the alleged racists who she wouldn’t name in the royal family and about how hard it is to be a princess… no one cares what title your kid is getting.

“No one cares. They have their own problems to worry about.

“Will Smith is up there like ‘the people say the mean things’. No one gives a fig. No one.”

Kelly continued her tirade, saying Smith is “probably one of the top three biggest stars in the world”.

“Do I give two figs whether someone’s saying something not nice about you, or how it’s hard to withstand the barbs that come your way?” she asked.

She then threw a pen at the camera and continued: “No, I don’t. Stop it. Sit down. Take your little statue and go home to your gazillion dollar home with your amazingly gorgeous wife and enjoy the great big beautiful life that you’ve managed to carve out for yourself.

“And stop asking me, and more importantly my imaginary viewer Madge who is in the middle of Iowa working hard with kids and a full-time job to feel sorry for you. We don’t.”

