Melania Trump is facing backlash after launching a series of NFTs inspired by herself in celebration of International Women's Day.

Artist Marc-Antoine Coulon painted a collection of three portraits of the former first lady to be sold on her website using blockchain Solana as the crypto wallet.

The press release for the collection says it "launches on International Women's Day and celebrates women worldwide" by highlighting "three important attributes of women: strong, confident, and inspirational".

Each NFT is a watercolor painting of Trump and comes with a description explaining how the illustrations embody the attributes.

The 'STRONG NFT' is a painting of Trump's face and was "inspired by the many roles that the First Lady must navigate."

The 'CONFIDENT NFT' is a painting of Trump's profile depicting the former first lady in a black lace dress and wide square sunglasses. It is 'inspired by the many trips that Mrs. Trump took as First Lady. Mrs. Trump remains moved by the international community of strong-minded confident women".

The 'INSPIRATIONAL NFT' is "influenced by visiting children in schools and hospitals." The painting features another profile of Trump. "Mrs. Trump is endlessly inspired by the children's curiosity and resilience and encouraged by each child's ability to be brave, and to have and courage."

Each NFT costs $150 and depicts Trump in either a 'strong', 'confident' or 'inspirational' way. They each describe how the artist painted the feeling of the attributes Trump chose.

Despite the 51-year-old's attempt to celebrate women worldwide, many criticized her efforts.

"Celebrating women’s history month by profiting off of it," writer @mollyjongfast wrote on Twitter.

Others warned against buying the "digital crap".

The former first lady has notably dipped her toe into the NFT business this past year by launching several NFTs of herself. Trump's first NFT collection was launched in December 2021 with a watercolor painting of Trump's eyes entitled Melania's Eyes.



In January the 51-year-old auctioned her third NFT collection called 'Head of State' inspired by her time in the White House. The collection included a wide-brimmed white hat the former first lady wore with a watercolor of her wearing it. It sold for $17,000.

According to Trump, a portion of her NFT collection proceeds "will go to educating children aging out of foster care in computer science skills."



