A husband made an expensive apology to his new wife on their honeymoon in Paris, as he bought her a Birkin bag after he recognised former adult star Mia Khalifa in the hotel they were staying at - and excitedly texted his friends about it.

Lya Mariella (@lyamariella) posted a video of herself looking glamorous but glum as she sipped a glass of wine and explained the scenario in the on-screen text caption.

"POV: You're in Paris having dinner with your husband when he spots Mia Khalifa, gets way too excited about it & proceeds to text all his friends," she wrote.

Khalifa started working in the porn industry back in 2014. The 29-year-old became a popular performer worldwide but she has since quit the industry and currently works in social media and activism with a large platform of 33.5m followers on TikTok (@miakhalifa).

Despite no longer working as an adult star, Khalifa still gets recognised - hence Mariella's husband spotting her at dinner in Paris.

Since Mariella posted her TikTok, she has received 3m views, 520,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people sharing their thoughts.

One person said: "I promise you she [Khalifa] would've ignored your husband and talked to you lmao."

"I would have simply left," another person wrote.

"That is so disrespectful to you, especially when you’re in Paris looking that beautiful," a third person commented.



But Mariella's video ended up reaching Khalifa herself who also left a supportive message to the TikToker: "Girl my man was on his phone the whole time, I say we throw them all away and go shopping tomorrow."

@lyamariella Not okay 💀🍷 #honeymoondiaries #fyp #honeymoon #husbandthings #trouble #notokay #truestory #miakhalifa #honeymoontrip #justgreat

Mariella replied: "I'm currently at Hermes across the street, feel free to meet me here!"

"Good, he owes you a Birkin," Khalifa answered.

In a follow-up video, Mariella followed Khalifa's advice and secured the bag (literally) as showed off her new Birkin bag courtesy of her new husband whose bank account took a hit.

@lyamariella Reply to @miakhalifa just over here trying to make you proud 😘 #birkin #fyp #birkinbag #hermes #hermesbirkin #miakhalifa #paris #hermesparis #girlthings





After this, the two women then managed to meet up as they posed for the camera smiling and laughing while holding up Mariella's Birkin bag.

In the video, Khalifa joked: "I am here at the christening of the baby Birkin. We're not gonna dump it in water just because we wouldn't do that to our baby."

"This was the best meeting ever," she added. "Also her husband that we were talking s*** about is the one filming this right now."

"What a time to be alive," Mariella said.

"My Birkin bag's godmother has spoken," Mariella joked and added in the caption: "Couldn't have done it without ya babe."

@lyamariella Couldn’t have done it without ya babe 🫶@miakhalifa #birkin #fyp #birkinbag #hermes #paris #honeymoondiaries #miakhalifa #godmother #parisshopping

Viewers who watched the events unfold loved that the women were able to unite over the funny situation.

One person said: "Mia is the definition of girls support girls I love her so much."

"Iconic. AND makin the husband film y’all lol," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Not y’all becoming friends."

"Oh my god y’all actually MET UP LOL iconic," a fourth person replied.

Meanwhile, Khalifa also made a humorous video of her own with Mariella which included a cameo from the TikToker's husband.

"When you're about to cuss him out for recognizing Mia Khalifa but he hits you with the uno reverse: Birkin edition," the on-screen text read.

The video shows Mariella ready to tell her husband off until he appears with the Birkin bag in hand.

@miakhalifa Literal, actual, unbelievably true story ☠️ go to @lyamariella’s page to see the saga of how we met on TikTok to now this 😭😭

"Literal, actual, unbelievably true story," Khalifa added in the caption.

This video has since received 7.3m views, 862,000 likes and thousands of comments who loved the unexpected TikTok collaboration as someone said: "Lol Mia out here helpin us get Birkinz."

