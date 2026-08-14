Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement could finally be imminent

A Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement could be imminent after someone understood to be an insider teased an announcement at the D23 Disney convention.

Kingdom Hearts will feature prominently at D23 on Saturday (15 August) as there's a deep dive panel at the convention described as "the ultimate Disney fan event" with "three unforgettable days of showcases, sneak peeks, exclusive shopping and once-in-a-lifetime experiences".

The D23 app revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 will be co-directed by Tai Yasue, who has previous credits in Kingdom Hearts games including Kingdom Hearts 3, and that he'll be on the deep dive panel, sparking speculation about some sort of Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement.

But entertainment industry insider DanielRPK has said there could even be something on Kingdom Hearts 4 even sooner than that.

On X / Twitter, DanielRPK said: "There will be a Kingdom Hearts announcement today (Friday 14 August) at D23. It could just be that Coco will have a world in the fourth game, or it could be an announcement for a TV show or movie."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "He's usually spot on with stuff like trailers so there'll definitely be things like a Doomsday trailer tomorrow but I ain't sure about this."

"Watch it just be Fortnite collab confirmation," commented a second.

A third speculated: "The live action hybrid movie finally?"

"Wasn't there a KH animated series announcement / leak a couple of years ago?" asked tfourth. "I remember that old pilot leaking but I swear there was something to be actually upcoming as well."

And a fifth said: "This could be a leak, this could equally be an educated guess. A low stakes bet lol."

Kingdom Hearts 4 has not been confirmed to appear at D23 by Disney or Square Enix and is speculation at the time of writing.

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