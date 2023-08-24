Miley Cyrus fans are just discovering what her birth name was before she changed it

Miley Cyrus is a household name around the world as a pop star, but some people are just finding out that the singer had a completely different name when she was born.

In a resurfaced clip from Entertainment Tonight (ET) back in 2008, the then 16-year-old mentioned how just changed her name and gave her thoughts on her original birth name too - and let's just say she wasn't a fan of it.

"You've officially, legally changed your name, to what?" the reporter asked.

"To Miley. What I've always been called, yeah," Cyrus replied.

When asked if she had a middle name, Cyrus shared that it is Ray "just like her dad," Billy Ray Cyrus.

The musician then didn't hold back her feelings about her previous birth name "Destiny Hope Cyrus," as she made a vomiting gesture, prompting laughter from the reporter.

"Never again, it doesn't technically legally count!" she commented in jest.

Meanwhile, in another old clip, Miley appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with her father who revealed the reason behind Miley's birth name and the nickname she's now known as.

"Before she was born you know I had this vision that her name should be - this is going to be long," he informed his daughter who didn't appear thrilled at the story.





@unholyloz Replying to @L A Y the story behind mileys name is so precious 🥺 #mileycyrus #miley #cyrus #fyp #viral #destinyhopecyrus

"Destiny Hope Cyrus is her real name but from the time she was born she just smiled all the time, we started calling her Smiley and that evolved into Miley.

He added that before Miley's birth he "felt it was her destiny to bring hope to the world."

Since these clips have been making rounds recently on social media, some have shared their surprise at learning his new fact about Cyrus.

One person wrote: "I never knew her real name was Destiny Hope."

"I NEVER KNEW HER NAME WAS DESTINY," another person said.

Someone else added: "Damn she’s got a lotta names. Destiny, Miley, Hannah," also referring to her Disney role as Hannah Montana.

"You learn something new everyday," a fourth person commented.

