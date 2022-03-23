Miley Cyrus has shared the terrifying moment her private plane was struck by lightning, forcing an emergency landing.

The star was on her way to Paraguay and was forced to cancel her festival appearance. The whole event got shut down due to extreme weather.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing," she wrote on Instagram.

