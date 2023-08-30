Miley Cyrus reveals the brutal work schedule she had when she was 12-years-old

Miley Cyrus has given an insight into how hectic her schedule was at a young age during her Hannah Montanadays.

In her "Use To Be Young," TikTok video series, the 30-year-old recalled the grueling routine that saw her waking up at 5:30 a.m. to get ready for 12 hours worth of interviews (from 7:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.).

While she was busy on Friday, this jam-packed schedule continued into Saturday from 7 am to 7:30 pm, after this Cyrus would fly home on the Sunday for her day off.

But she wouldn't be there for long since when Monday quickly rolled around the next day, she had to be back to continue filming for Hannah Montana.

"I'm a lot of things but lazy is not one of them," Cyrus said about her work ethic and laughed.





People expressed their sympathies with Cyrus for having to work such long hours at a young

One person said: "No wonder she was so DONE when Hannah Montana ended. girly needed a break, at the time I didn’t understand why she didn’t want anything to do with it."

"How was this allowed??? This is only in a day. Imagine years on this + doing 71 shows tours + recording albums + doing shows + school everyday +family," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Our girl really deserves her ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION."

"People wonder why she was so wild in her early 20s, it’s because she missed out on being a real teenager," a fourth person commented.

The Flowers singer also revealed why she announced back in May that a tour for her record "Endless Summer Vacation," probably wouldn't happen.

"That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Cyrus said.

“If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

