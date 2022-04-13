Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on her experiences in the industry, discussing the “gross sexualisation” she has been subjected to since turning 18.

The actress is best known for playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which propelled her to stardom at the age of just 12.

While she’s now been a recognised star for years now, Brown told The Guilty Feministpodcast that she’s noticed changes in the way people interact with her over more recent times.

Brown told podcast host Deborah Frances-White that it opened her eyes to how “young girls are sexualised” in Hollywood and modern society.

She said: “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross."

The actress opened up about her experiences Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Brown added: “[It’s] a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. I have been dealing with that – but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with. Navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” the actress went on to say.

Discussing the backlash she received for appearing in a low-cut dress on the red carpet when she was younger, Bobby also said: “I thought, is this really what we should be talking about?

“We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing.”

As well as Stranger Things, Brown is known for her performances in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes.

