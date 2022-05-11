Miriam Margolyes gave a fan a Cameo message they will never forget after "seriously going off script" with an NSFW chat about politics, Harry Styles and Hitler.

The 80-year-old Harry Potter actor is one of many celebrities with a profile on the Cameo app where for a fee fans can request a message from their favourite stars for a loved one or for themselves.

London-based German TikToker Christine (@itsbrixtongirl) received a Cameo from Margolyes thanks to a friend who bought her a £138 message for her birthday - and she was not disappointed.

Thoroughly entertained by the present, Christine posted a snippet to her TikTok where she wrote: "My friend got me a Miriam Margolyes Cameo and she seriously went off script."

To begin with, Margolyes said her name in German but told her in English that she's a lesbian, saying: "I’ve forgotten what the word in German is for a lesbian, but anyway, whatever it is, I’m it.”

Upon learning Christine is turning 32, in the full version of the video the actor added: "Oh my god, I hope your c***’s still moist. Maybe [ the friend who bought the Cameo] doesn’t care about your c*** but you never know."

What we also learned from this message is that Margolyes has no idea who Harry Styles is after learning Christine is seeing the singer four times this year.

“Forgive me, who is Harry Styles?" she asked.

"Should I know him? Is he a singer? Or is he your boyfriend?”

@itsbrixtongirl Reply to @rjdhul here’s the full version. She went slightly off script 💀💀💀 #fyp #foryou #miriammargolyes #cameo #funnyvideos

Moving on, the topic then changed to Germany where things to a political turn, with Hitler getting a mention.

"I think Germany is a fabulous country. I wish it hadn’t had Hitler, I’m sure you do too. I’m very political, I’m very much on the left. So if you’re on the right, f*** off c***-face. In fact I’m supposed to end my message with peace and love, f*** off. Will that do?”

While Margolyes makes Cameo videos, it seems she's not a fan of TikTok as she declared Christine's love for the platform as a "waste of time."

“But then, of course, you’re only 32 and you know nothing. That’s the truth darling. And you know what? I know nothing as well.”

She then wished Christine "a glorious sex-obsessed birthday," before signing off with: "Peace and love, f**k off.”

Since posting her Cameo, the TikToker's snippet video has received 1.3m views, and due to the demand, Christine uploaded the full version of the message too.

Thousands of people also left comments on the video as they were in stitches at the Cameo going off the rails and declared Margolyes a "national treasure" and an "icon."

One person wrote: "Her cost per message is £133 and if they’re all like this I think it’s well worth it."



"This was worth every penny. What an advert. An icon," another person said.

Someone else added: "She is so unhinged, I love her."

"Me after five minutes talking to a complete stranger outside a nightclub," a fourth person replied, while a fifth commented: "NO IT KEPT GETTING FUNNIER HOW IS THIS REAL."

