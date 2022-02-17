The recent hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler tells the story of Simon Leviev, or Shimon Hayut, an Israeli scam artist who was allegedly at the centre of a £7.4m Ponzi scheme.

Now it seems Leviev is cashing in on his newfound infamy by joining personalised video service, Cameo.

Within the film, the alleged victims recall their story of how they matched with Leviev on the dating app, Tinder where he would then sweep them off their feet in the initial stages of dating while posing as the son of an Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev.

Though soon enough he would claim his “enemies” were onto him and he would ask the women to send him money to fund his security.

Leviev has reportedly since joined Cameo off the back of the film's success - a place where fans can pay for personalised videos from a catalogue of celebrities...and now alleged con artists, it appears.

Listed as being from "Netflix - The Tinder Swindler," Leviev is charging £148 for personalised video messages and £1,036 for business ones, according to his profile.

In his introductory video, Leviev said: "Hi everybody, I'm so excited to be on Cameo. I'm Simon Leviev, if you want any blessings, anything [for] birthdays, shout out - I'm so excited to be here. I wish you a great and magnificent day everybody. Take care."

Simon Leviev has joined Cameo and this is what his profile looks like Cameo

In one personalised message, Leviev wished fan Ryan luck for his big football game and also dished out some advice to him on "ladies."

"You should be who you are, you should be yourself and you should be a gentleman. When you respect a lady, they love it and also be aware of your enemies - and wire to your friend Alex 25,000 for your protection," he said.

So far as of February 17th, Leviev has 32 fans and two five-star reviews from people who purchased a Cameo from him. The first review says: "Can’t believe I got a Cameo from Simon. One of the finest luxuries in the world!"

While the second review read: "She loved it! Just the words she needed to hear. Thank you Simon!"

But that's not all, as Leviev hopes to carve a path in the entertainment industry after signing with a talent manager, Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc.

"I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world's greatest salesman," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight.

"It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story."

Leviev was approached by the journalists behind the Netflix film but declined to tell his perspective on the matter.

Elsewhere, three of his victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjoholm – who featured in the documentary – have set up a GoFundMe page in an attempt to get back the money they lost.

Their target is £600,000 and so far as of February 17, they have raised £137,599.

indy100 has contacted Cameo for comment.



