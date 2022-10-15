The actor Miriam Margoyles did not hold back when sharing her thoughts on the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt while live on the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4.

Both Margoyles and Hunt were guests on the show, where Hunt was talking about his new role in the government and the problems that need to be fixed following a turbulent few weeks for new prime minister Liz Truss.

However, he may have gotten a rude awakening if he so happened to hear what Margoyles actually thought of him. Speaking to hosts Justin Webb and Martha Kearney the 81-year-old Harry Potter and Blackadder star said:

"When I saw him there, I said, ‘You’ve got a hell of a job, best of luck.’ And what I really want to say was, ‘F*** you, bastard.’ But you can't say that."

A shocked Webb replied: "Oh no no no you mustn’t say that. We’ll have to have you out of the studio now." Kearney added: "We will. With many apologies."

Margoyles, who is well known for speaking her mind, made the comments at 8:30 am which is well before the watershed. Regardless the moment went out completely unedited on live BBC radio and has subsequently gone viral, with some calling in the "greatest moment" in the show's entire history.





















Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor on Friday after just 38 days in the job as prime minister Liz Truss was forced to u-turn on his much-maligned mini-budget which caused market chaos and saw the pound's value plummet.

Although Hunt and Truss both have conflicting ideas of what Conservative politics looks like there is a hope tha a more experienced figure like Hunt will help ease tensions and reassure investors.

That being said, Margoyles clearly isn't a fan and we fear her feeling on the matter might become more popular...

