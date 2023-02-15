Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina star in Fenty ad called Come Smell Me

Two beauty queens who fell in love and had a secret wedding ceremony have starred in Rihanna's Fenty perfume advert.

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin, 22, represented their respective countries at Miss Universe in 2019.

A year later, the pair met at the Miss Grand International (MGI) contest in Thailand before publicly declaring their love in November 2022.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we’re opening up the doors to you on a special day," Fabiola wrote in Spanish, along with the date "28/10/22" accompanied by a heart and a ring emoji.

Now, the pair have shared a clip titled 'Come Smell Me' to promote Rihanna's new perfume.

In the wholesome clip, the loved-up couple speak about when they first met.

"Everything kept flowing, and turning into this beautiful friendship. Which has grown now even more as wives, as a couple, and that is magical, to find someone like that in your life," one said.

Fabiola shared the sweet advert with her social media followers, writing: "What a special [thing] it was to work for the Fenty eau de parfum fragrance with my #FentyParfumPartner @marianajvarela."

"It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love," she added.

Instagrammers flocked to the advert in awe of the beauty queens. One wrote: "Do you think im gonna buy it just because of these two queens? You right, I’m driving my way to Sephora."

"Thank you for posting this finally," another added. "Mariana and Fabiola have THE BEST story and this is such a quality production!"

Meanwhile, a third added: "On the way to buy it now because of these two lovely ladies."

