Molly-Mae gains thousands of Instagram followers in wake of Tommy Fury breakup

Molly-Mae has gained a staggering amount of followers since announcing her breakup from Tommy Fury.

The Filter founder and famed influencer had already amassed Instagram followers in the millions, but now, the 25-year-old has welcomed 153,025 new faces in the 24 hours following the news.

Molly took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (14 August) writing that she "never in a million years" thought she'd have to write the statement.

"I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she continued. "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority," she wrote.

To put the stat into perspective, research from Liberty Marketing found that between 13 July and 13 August, Molly had grown her account by 3,350.

The influencer's account experienced 50 per cent growth 24 hours after the announcement.

Emma Hull, PR Expert from Liberty Marketing, comments on why the following might’ve happened:



“Everyone wants to be first to know what happened, which has led to the significant jump of following on both parties; to ensure that they’re in the know and can see any vital updates.

"Those that don’t normally follow her will still know of her from her brand deals, partnerships and her Love Island appearance, however, this has given those that aren’t already following her stories a reason to follow her - to ensure they’re quick to get the information.

"Having an increase in following, while this wouldn’t have been Molly-Mae’s intention, will lead to more brand deals, more partnerships and she’ll be able to charge more per post for any advertising features.

"However, whether these followers are here for the long-term, or whether they’re just sticking around for the next announcement, is questionable."

