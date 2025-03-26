Molly Mae breaks silence over Dubai holiday with Tommy Fury following fan speculation

Influencer Molly Mae has addressed the swirling rumors surrounding her relationship with Tommy Fury, following speculation that the two have rekindled their romance.

Back in August, the former Love Island stars publicly announced their split, with Molly sharing an emotional message on her Instagram Story.

"I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she wrote. "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

But now, fast-forward, and the couple has been spotted enjoying a family holiday in Dubai with their daughter Bambi, reigniting rumors about a potential reconciliation.

Photos of them leaving the airport quickly circulated on social media, with some speculating that the two might be reuniting for an episode of Molly’s documentary.

Molly wasted no time addressing the gossip, clearing the air in her latest YouTube video.

"I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai. I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety," she shared.

"The only reason I've not spoken about it is I'm not ready to. I don't know if I'm ready to talk about it, I was a bit nervous and I didn't need to explain that I was going with Tommy.

"It's obviously not a secret we're just figuring things out. We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us.

"It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it."

Molly went on to say that "it's also private," but due to having a relationship in the public eye, it's challenging.

"When you have a relationship in the public eye, trying to rebuild that relationship or work on that relationship or see if you have something worth saving, I'm using hypothetical situations here," she continued. "You can't figure things out the way a normal relationship would."

Molly added that she and Tommy are "just figuring things out and seeing how it goes".

