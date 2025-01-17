MMA star Darren Till turned up the heat ahead of his clash with Anthony Taylor, taking a swipe at Tommy Fury claiming he should focus on his ex-girlfriend, Molly-Mae, and enjoy his money.

Till was speaking in his new role as an ambassador for the content creator platform, Fanvue where he will be sharing behind-the-scenes content and interacting with fans ahead of the fight this weekend.

In an exclusive chat, he didn't hold back on his thoughts about Fury, further claiming "he's scared of his dad."

"I really think Tommy should just train now for enjoyment and just put all that aside. He’s got a lot of money," he shared. "Obviously his family has got a lot of money as well. He should focus on his girlfriend. He’s obviously successful as well since reality TV."

He went on to say that Fury should "put fighting aside and just do it as a hobby," adding that he believed he's not a "real fighter."

Till continued: "I know there's been jokes about it over the years, but this time around what he's done pulling out of the fight with me was quite disrespectful."

Getty Images





Later, Till said Fury needs his dad, John Fury, to sell the fights and "needs to really have a word with himself."

"It's probably his dad. His dad probably forced him into it against his will. He’s probably scared of his dad," he candidly claimed.

"His dad is always there, causing carnage. Well, he was causing carnage, wasn't he? Until I got involved with John, I don’t know. I feel like it's a clan thing like the Fury clan, like Tyson, John, Tommy, I can't put my finger on it. Maybe he needs his dad. His dad sells the fight because Tommy can't really string a sentence together, can he?"

It comes after Fury revealed the real reason behind his split with Molly Mae.

Despite months of social media rumours and speculation, Fury told Men's Health: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

Indy100 reached out to Tommy Fury's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.