Tommy Fury loses huge number of followers after Molly-Mae split

Social media has been rather chaotic over the last 24 hours as Molly Mae announces her split from Tommy Fury after five years.

The pair turned to Instagram separately to announce their breakup, with Molly Mae writing a heartbreaking statement. The influencer and former Love Island star said she "never in a million years" think she'd have to write the statement.

"I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she continued. "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Tommy later mirrored the post with a shorter statement: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship.



"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Since the boxer broke his silence, social media analytics from Coveragely has revealed a rapid decline in his Instagram following. The data indicates a loss of over 20,000 followers across his social media platforms.

The company went on to dissect the impact on other areas:

The Financial Impact



The loss of followers isn't just a vanity metric; it has tangible financial implications. Social media influencers like Fury often monetise their platforms through sponsored posts, brand partnerships, and promotional deals. The size of an influencer’s following directly impacts their earning potential.

Based on average industry estimates, influencers can earn money per follower per sponsored post, depending on their engagement rates and the nature of the deal. With this in mind, Fury’s loss of 20,000 followers could equate to a potential loss of between £1,500 to £40,000 per sponsored post. This could significantly affect his income, particularly if the decline in followers continues.

Industry Insights

Commenting on the findings, spokesperson Gareth Hoyle from Coveragely said: "The drop in Tommy Fury's followers highlights the often unpredictable nature of social media and the influence of personal events on public perception.

"In an industry where followers can directly translate to income, even a seemingly small decline can have a noticeable impact on an influencer’s earning potential. This case serves as a reminder of the volatility that public figures face in maintaining their social media presence."

Looking Ahead

While the decline in followers is notable, it remains to be seen whether this trend will continue or stabilise as the dust settles around the couple's split. Influencers like Fury often bounce back from such setbacks, but it will require strategic content and engagement efforts to regain lost ground.

