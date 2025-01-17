It's a great day to be a Molly-Mae Hague fan, because her new documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All is officially out now.

The star announced she'd been secretly filming the series back in November 2024, and it's fair to say it'll be very juicy, because she's had quite the year.

Aside from her booming business portfolio looking after the likes of Maebe and Filter, she's also a doting mum to toddler, Bambi, and navigating the challenges of being single again, following a highly-publicised breakup from Tommy Fury.

Here's what to know about Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Amazon

Where can you watch Molly-Mae's new documentary?

Molly-Mae: Behind It All will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. A Prime Video membership forms part of the overall Amazon Prime membership (also giving you access to Amazon Music and next day delivery), which costs £8.99 a month or £95 per year.

When is Molly-Mae: Behind It All released?

The initial three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All are being released on 17 January. A further three episodes will drop on an undisclosed date in the spring.

What is Molly-Mae's documentary about?

Molly-Mae's documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the influencer's life over the last year, from becoming a single mum, to the launch of her fashion brand, Maebe, and how she creates her content.

"When I agreed to do this documentary I agreed to do it fully, the highs, lows, good days and bad days it has all got to be in there", she told reporters at a preview of the documentary.

A summary on Amazon's website reads: "This is Molly-Mae as you’ve never seen her before – raw, real and redefining what it means to be successful under intense public scrutiny."

Will Molly-Mae's documentary address her breakup with Tommy Fury?

Yes! The influencer has vowed that the documentary will be raw and "honest", and from teasers released, we can safely assume her public breakup with Tommy Fury will form part of that. She's previously said that the documentary will "answer a lot of questions" in relation to their unexpected breakup, and maintains it was never a publicity stunt.

In the trailer, she's hear saying: "We were utterly obsessed with one another, all I ever wanted was to get married. Suddenly overnight, every part of my life changed. I am angry at him and I am very hurt.

"I'm in this alone now."

What's more, just days before the documentary's release, Fury went on-record discussing why they broke up.

“The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore,” he told Men's Health.

“It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.”

The duo shocked the nation when they broke off their engagement and announced they'd separated in August 2024.

Will there be a season 2 of Molly-Mae: Behind It All?

It's good news for fans, because the initial three episodes aren't the end of Molly-Mae's story. A further three episodes will be dropping sometime in spring. However, no second season has been confirmed after that.

