MrBeast has teased what he has called his "biggest video ever" and posted a picture on X / Twitter alongside some of the biggest names on the internet.

The most subscribed channel on YouTube, recently toppling T-Series, is renowned for big budget videos, huge challenges and tasks he sets for people with huge prize money at stake.

And MrBeast has revealed filming has finished on what he's said is his biggest video yet.

He posted a list of the names who are set to star in the upcoming video once it's finished being edited and uploaded.

The Tweet containing these names has since been deleted but in alphabetical order, they are as follows:

AJ Shabeel

Amine

Amixem

Bella Poarch

The Botez Sisters

CarryMinati

Chunkz

Deestroying

Enaldinho

FaZe Rug

Fede

Ibai

IShowSpeed

Jacksfilms

Jaiden Animations

Jesser

JiDion

Jschlatt

Kai Cenat

KSI

Kwaktube

Lazarbeam

Lexi

Lilypichu

Logan Paul

Ludwig

Mark Rober

Marques Brownlee

MatPat

Michael Reeves

Michelle Khare

MoistCritikal

Nick Digiovanni

Niko

Nil Oieda

Odd1sout

Ossy

Pokimane

Quackity

Rubius

Ryan Trahan

Sam & Colby

Sketch

Spren

Spriteder

Sushi Ramen

Valkyrae

VikkStar

No further official details have been shared at the moment but some leaks have been posted online.

Ludwig said he's "bringing a little something back" with him alongside a photo of a briefcase.

Kai Cenat has also been spotted sharing what seems to be a hint from the video too - with the caption "thank you Jimmy" (MrBeast's real name is Jimmy Donaldson), he can be seen putting a lot of money down his trousers.

A photo was also posted on social media of MrBeast filming in an off-road vehicle with KSI and IShowSpeed, hinting this could be a part of what's to come.

2024 is shaping up to be quite the year for MrBeast - he's got the most subscribed YouTube channel crown, his "biggest video" is coming up and Prime Video recently commissioned Beast Games - a gameshow where fans have the chance to win $5 million.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.