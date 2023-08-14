MrBeast teases Extreme Olympics clip costing $4m will be his ‘biggest video ever’

MrBeast is known for his elaborate videos, with over 175 million subscribers waiting to see what he gets up to next – this time, he has teased that his very own Extreme Olympics will be his "biggest video ever".

The 25-year-old YouTuber is no stranger to breaking records. Recently, his '7 Days Stranded At Sea' video also became the most viewed non-music YouTube video in 24 hours.

MrBeast is perhaps best known for his '$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life' video inspired by the Korean dystopian Netflix show, which has over 480m views and is also the fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views too.

But according to the content creator, the Extreme Olympics is going to be even grander spectacle than this.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Next Saturday's video I had a subscriber from every country on Earth compete in my own version of Extreme Olympics...

"...the sets are 2x bigger than our Squid Game sets, and it's my biggest video ever."

MrBeast also shared two stills from the video which show how large one of the sets is as competitors participate in the games, while another shows the YouTuber in a referee top clapping with competitors in the background.

When asked in the comments how much the video cost, MrBeast replied: "Over $4 million."

The Extreme Olympics video is set to be released on MrBeast's YouTube channel this Saturday (August 19).

Elsewhere, MrBeast is being counter-sued for $100 million by Virtual Dining Concepts, the company behind Beast Burger restaurants.

