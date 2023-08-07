MrBeast has demolished a new world record with his latest video

MrBeast has smashed yet another YouTube record after racking up the most views for a non-music video in 24 hours.

The hugely popular content creator had his most recent success with his ‘Stranded at Sea’ video, which was posted on August 6.

The clip sees MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, spend a week out in the middle of the ocean with his pals, tasked with keeping themselves out of the elements and tackling tough conditions on an unprotected floating platform.

It managed an incredible 46 million views in the space of just 23 hours, and he shared the news with his followers that it was a record-breaking clip.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos! I’ll never take you all for granted,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s not the first YouTube record MrBeast has set during his time posting on the site.

He set the record for the fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views with his Squid Game video in 2021.

7 Days Stranded At Sea www.youtube.com





Earlier this year he also overtook Pewdiepie for the most total channel views with a mind-boggling 29,077,461,841 hits.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate was upset recently that he didn’t win a MrBeast competition, and he’s claimed the YouTuber’s latest giveaway is a “lie” and is the work of “Satan”.

It came after MrBeast previously announced that he’d be giving away his Twitter revenue for a month to the person who could achieve the most likes with their reply to his Tweet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.