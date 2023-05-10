YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast has become well known for using his wealth to help others and now with his latest giveaway, anyone with an Instagram account could be in with a chance of winning.

The American content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has gained a huge following of more the 151 million subscribers sharing videos of his stunts and good deeds.

In one recent video, he shared how he gave 1,000 deaf people hearing aids, as well as some additional cash to help them out.

Previously, the star has given away cars and even a private jet worth $2.5 million. Now, as reported by Ellissa Bain for HITC, his new giveaway has got people posting on Instagram, hoping they are the lucky winner.

Why are people posting MrBeast on their Instagram stories?

As part of his new giveaway, MrBeast is offering to give out five lots of $10,000 to five different followers to celebrate his 25th birthday which he celebrated on 7th May.

In a since removed Instagram post, he explained: “It’s my birthday, so I’m giving away $50,000 to 5 followers! ($10,000 each!)”

In order to enter the competition, you have 72 hours since it was posted (7 May) to share the post on your story and tag a friend in the comments section and follow MrBeast.

MrBeast wrote: “All you have to do is share this to your story and tag someone in the comments!

“Also, if you don’t follow me I can’t dm you the money if you win. Winners will be picked in 72 hours, will show proof!”

Donaldson since claimed that Instagram removed his post but that all the names of the people who entered the competition had been saved and that he still intends to giveaway the money.

At the time of writing, the post had 21.6 million comments as many people hope to be in with a chance of securing the money.

