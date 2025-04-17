MrBeast makes offer to fans unimpressed with 'MrBeast experience' in Las Vegas

MrBeast has responded to unsatisfied fans who have demanded refunds after attending the "MrBeast Experience".

The event took place between Sunday and Tuesday at Resorts World Las Vegas, with the promise of it being an "immersive" and "unforgettable" experience, which included a three-night stay at the hotel, exclusive games, a MrBeast-themed menu, and a “mystery bag” full of “exclusive” MrBeast merchandise.

Plus, in true MrBeast fashion, one lucky guest would receive a $10,000 gift voucher.

However, the event did not live up to fans' expectations, with some saying that they waited in their hotel rooms for their mystery bags and were ultimately disappointed with the experience after paying $1,000 to attend.

"I was told to wait in my room for two days for a package to come, so I legit spent two days in my room for a package to come, and it was a box of chocolates," Theresa Metta, who travelled from Arizona to Las Vegas with her mother, told 8NewsNow.

Metta noted how the package contained kids’ shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt, items she says are on the clearance page of MrBeast's online store for $9.

"It should have been like mini-games, meet and greets, photo ops, special drinks, and things."

She added, "Unfortunately, we didn't get any of that."

Videos have also been circulating on social media of angry customers airing their complaints with hotel staff.

Now MrBeast - real name Jimmy Donaldson - has responded by offering to make it up to fans.

"@MrBeast yoooooo MrBeast I’m at Resorts World doing your experience and it’s been 24 hrs and nothing…. Where’s the experience??Is there gonna be any activity’s or anything? Waiting in room lol. #mrbeast #resortsWorld #mrbeastexperince" one fan wrote to the YouTuber and businessman.

To which MrBeast replied and invited those affected to a tour of his studio in North Carolina.

"Hey! This definitely isn't the experience we hoped they'd deliver," the 26-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"My team's already on it—I'd love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can't wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone :D."

Elsewhere, Netflix CEO claims MrBeast would make more money if he left YouTube, and MrBeast hits back as terrible Rotten Tomatoes score for Beast Games.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.