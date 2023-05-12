We’re taking it not so much with a pinch of salt, but rather a giant forklift of the stuff, but Twitter owner Elon Musk may actually stay true to his word and hand over CEO duties to somebody else.

As a reminder, back in December, the Tesla and SpaceX founder launched an online poll asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter, and after a chaotic few months at the helm since finally buying out the company in October, more than 57 per cent of voters decided that yes, he should go.

After promising to “abide by the results”, Musk later wrote that he would “resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job” and then he would “just run the software and servers teams”.

In February this year, Musk tweeted “the new CEO of Twitter is amazing” and attached a picture of his pet Shiba Inu named Floki behind a desk.

And if you think that sounds like a joke, Musk continued to make the claim his dog runs Twitter in April, when he sat down with the BBC for an interview and confirmed he did stand down as CEO after all.

“I keep telling you, I’m not the CEO of Twitter; my dog is the CEO of Twitter.

“I said I would appoint a new CEO and I did and it’s my dog,” he said.

Well then.

Except now, Musk seems to have replaced the pup with an actual human, which is sensible.

On Thursday, he tweeted: “Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

“My role will transition to being exec chair and CTO, overseeing product, software and sysops.”

So, who is “she”?

Ah, Musk didn’t say – only going so far as to respond to one tweet in which a user claimed “shadow bans” would return to the platform if Linda Yaccarino is indeed selected as the next Twitter boss.

“That will not be the case,” he replied.

Yaccarino is the current advertising chair at NBCUniversal, as well as being the chair of the Taskforce on the Future of Work at the World Economic Forum – the organisation which meets regularly at Davos and is the centre of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

According to the Wall Street Journal, who cites people “familiar with the situation”, Yaccarino is poised to take the top job, even though NBCUniversal told Reuters that she is in “back-to-back rehearsals” for an advertising event.

For now, at least, Musk is keeping the name under wraps…

