MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has lashed out at the US healthcare system after his latest YouTube video went live.

In the video called 'I helped 2,000 people walk again', he does just that, helping 2,000 amputees walk again who were not in a position to get the prosthetic legs they needed.

Speaking at the end of the 15 minute video, he said the fact he and his team were the ones who had to help them and not the healthcare system "doesn't sit right with me".

"I wanted to end this video a little differently than normal and I wanted to say that the fact some of these people had insurance and were denied, the fact these people had insurance but didn't have the right cover, it just doesn't sit right with me," MrBeast said.

"Their only chance right now of getting a prosthetic leg so they can walk again, they can go and get a job, is for a YouTuber to step in and help them.

"Which is absurd.

"I don't know what the answer is but I wanted to say this so the 100m people watching this can get inspired because what I saw when filming this video is just obviously not okay."

He continued venting his frustrations on social media.

MrBeast Tweeted: "Just uploaded a video where we helped 2,000 amputees walk again.

"Many lived in America and it feels so disgusting that in a country with this much wealth, a f***** YouTuber is their only option to get a prosthetic leg.

"We need to fix this."

And he didn't stop there.

Replying to media coverage of his comments, MrBeast added: "A lot of the people we helped walk again literally couldn't work because they could not walk.

"Even if you look at this from purely an economical lens and not a moral lens, helping them allows them to work and pay taxes.

"So I genuinely can't comprehend why we don't."

