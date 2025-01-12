Fortnite x Devil May Cry collab teased by leakers

Fortnite's latest collaboration could be with iconic Capcom hack-and-slash series Devil May Cry, according to leakers on social media.



Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, with a number of different in-game items such as skins available from across the worlds of other games, movies, TV, music and more.



According to Game Rant, Fortnite fans have wanted to see a crossover with Devil May Cry for a number of years.

And a number of different sources on social media have speculated that it could be coming very soon.

Fortnite source ShiinaBR shared info from leakers Loolo_WRLD and Wensoing saying that a Devil May Cry collaboration could be coming soon.

Wensoing said: "This was first mentioned by @Shpeshal_Nick [co-founder of XboxEra] in 2023 and since then me and @Loolo_WRLD have heard about it several times via our insiders!"

This is all speculation at this time and nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games or Capcom.

Fortnite has collaborated with Capcom in the past as a number of different Resident Evil characters have been made available in the game.

