Naked Attraction could soon be welcoming some familiar faces onto the show, after reports emerged that the programme is offering a 'five figure appearance fee' to attract celebrities.

The reality show, presented by Anna Richardson, sees participants strip off in a bid to find prospective partners.

Until now, it’s been members of the public who have been appearing in the buff on the programme, but things could be set to change.

A source told The Sunthat stars could be offered a significant pay packet to appear.

"Show bosses are determined to get a famous person to don their birthday suit for the next run, and they're prepared to offer big money to land someone - we're talking a high five-figure sum,” they said.

The programme has reportedly already rejected plans to film a one-off celebrity special duo to issues attracting famous faces.

While Naked Attraction still has its "work cut out" to bag a celebrity name, the programme is instead looking to book a reality star to appear with members of the public.

Will host Anna Richardson welcome celebs onto the show? Channel 4

"Bosses know that they have their work cut out and it's going to be a struggle as many celebs are too worried it would harm their career, but they're hoping that by throwing some serious cash at it, this time they will make it happen,” the source said.

It comes after a recent episode of the show took an awkward turn when two contestants realised they knew each other once their nude bodies had been exposed.

After the faces were revealed, contestant Jack turned red and began laughing as he caught on that the man behind the blue screen was someone he worked with on the London 'performing' scene.

"So you’ve seen that c*** before?" host Richardson, asked, shocked at the revelation.

"Backstage," Jack replied. "He can do more than the worm, he can bend so far."

