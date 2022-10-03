Naked Attraction contestants recognise each other after nude bodies revealed

Naked Attraction took an awkward turn when two contestants realised they knew each other once their nude bodies had been exposed.

After the faces were revealed, contestant Jack turned red and began laughing as he caught on that the man behind the blue screen was someone he worked with on the London 'performing' scene.

"So you’ve seen that c*** before?" host, Anna Richardson, asked, shocked at the revelation.

"Backstage," Jack replied. "He can do more than the worm, he can bend so far."

