Natalie Portman has revealed King Charles asked her if she was in the original Star Wars films in a bizarre-sounding encounter.

The royal family has often faced accusations of being out of touch with ordinary people, thanks to their extraordinary wealth and status. The King was even confronted by a protestor who shouted, “While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade” last year.

And, a new revelation from Portman may have just revealed that pop culture and film are not on his radar, as it seems King Charles thought a two-year-old Portman was in the original Star Wars film.

Portman opened up about meeting the then Prince Charles at the London premiere of The Phantom Menace Star Wars film – the fourth in the series – in 1999.

At the time, she was just a teenager and played the character Padmé Amidala. It was a role that helped propel her career to new heights and the excitement for the film, based on the success of the original three movies, meant the cast had a big premiere in the capital.

There, Portman met the then Prince of Wales and she recalled their interaction on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

She said: “I remember Prince Charles, he was then Prince Charles, asked me if I was in the originals. I was like, ‘No, I’m 18!’ But he was very friendly.”

The films in the first Star Wars trilogy were released in 1977, 1980 and 1983. With Portman born in 1981, she was quite possibly still in nappies when Return of the Jedi was released.

However, it turned out Portman’s character would go on to have an impact on the series, as she gave birth to Luke and Leia Skywalker, who were Anakin’s, aka Darth Vader's children.

