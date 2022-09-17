King Charles III met well-wishers in Cardiff on a tour on Friday but was heckled by one member of the public about the ongoing cost of living crisis and taxpayers' money.

The new King was in the Welsh capital as part of his tour visiting the devolved nations, and while one fan gifted His Majesty a pen another person decided to confront him on the issues of the day.

"While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade," the protester said.

Then someone who appeared to be the king's bodyguard reacted as he stood in front of the heckler.

In response, the King appeared to awkwardly say "oh" and swiftly turned away from the man.

Though this didn't put the protester off from continuing to communicate his message to the monarch, as he added: "We pay £100 million for you - and what for?"

The clip shows King Charles ignoring the heckler's question as he shook hands and greeted well-wishers.

At the moment, the UK is experiencing soaring energy bills as millions of Brits worry about the rising costs this winter.

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem announced in August a main cap raise on consumer energy bills to an average of £3,549 in an 80 per cent price hike.

This led prime minister Liz Truss to announce a freeze on energy bills at £2,500 per year on average for the next two years from October 1, though this cap will be double the £1,277 cap was for last winter.

Due to the ongoing financial struggles families face, some have questioned the cost of the Queen's state funeral which is estimated to cost up to £8m.

Elsewhere, King Charles wasn't the only royal to be heckled as a 22-year-old protester in Scotland was charged with breaching the peace after heckling Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin during a procession on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on September 12.

