Nick Cannon launches new TV show ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ and people are confused

Who’s having Nick Cannon’s baby?



That is apparently the question he’s looking to answer with his new game show Who’s Having My Baby hosted by Kevin Hart.

On Tuesday, Cannon, 42, announced via social media he was “expecting” a new show set to air on E! this spring.

Although details of the show aren’t clear, the teaser hints that the premise of the show is for contestants to appeal to Cannon to have his next baby.

In recent years, Cannon has developed a reputation for having many children as he has 12 children with six different women. Despite some criticism about his decision to father children with multiple partners, sometimes at the same time, Cannon stands by his choices.

Although the game show seems to poke fun at this, it is unclear if the real objective is for Cannon to find someone to have a child with or just to date.

People online reacted to the news with confusion, believing the show to be a joke.

Other people felt the show was crude or in poor taste.

Cannon teased the news on Monday by tweeting “expect some big news tomorrow” followed by a baby bottle emoji.

Many thought Cannon was going to announce that he was expecting another child.

It seems nobody was expecting the announcement to be a game show that could potentially lead to another child.

Cannon's children are Monroe and Moroccan, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah, Zion and Zillion, Beautiful Zeppelin, Zen, Halo, Legendary, and Onyx.

