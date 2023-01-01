Nick Cannon has sassy response when asked if he would ever get vasectomy

If Nick Cannon has made one thing clear it's that he's not ready to stop having kids - and he reiterated that during CNN's New Year's Eve Liveprogram with a sassy comeback to a question about a vasectomy.

Cannon, 42 joined Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for their annual New Year's Eve show via satellite call-in from Atlantis, Bahamas to speak about his life events this year and his resolutions.

One of his major life events was welcoming his second kid, and 12th child overall, with model Alyssa Scott.

After congratulating Cannon on his new healthy daughter, of course, the New Year's Eve Live hosts had to ask him about elephant in the room.

"What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids?" Cohen asked Cannon. "You just wanna keep going or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?"

Cannon has become the butt of jokes online and on TV shows for having several children with multiple women.

The comedian responded, "Clearly, I don't have a plan."

Then Cohen pitched a wild idea, "a vasectomy?"

"Is that what you want me to get?" Cannon said. "This is my body, my choice."

The familiar line is often used when speaking about abortion rights but it applies to Cannon in the situation.

Although people joke with Cannon about his many children, the actor is passionate about his kids, often calling them a "joy".

Cohen responded to Cannon's sassy response with encouragement, "yes, that is right! Good for you, good answer."

He then asked Cannon to give some advice to any new fathers in the world.

Cannon's advice was to "operate out of love."

