Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if he's got more kids on the way

Nick Cannon has admitted he's got "no idea" if he has more kids on the way, after he announced he was becoming a dad for the 12th time just last week.

Most recently, he welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, who was born to Abby De La Rosa on 11 November.

He was questioned about his paternal instincts at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip Hop Power Players event and whether we could expect baby number 13.

“I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!” he joked.

