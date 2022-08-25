Nick Cannon announced on Thursday he is expecting a third child with model Brittany Bell, making this Cannon's 10th child overall.

Cannon, 41, and Bell already share two children - Golden and Powerful Queen.

The media personality also shares twins Monroe and Morocco with singer Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon is also expecting another child with De La Rose, reportedly due in October.

The news of his new addition sparked memes and jokes online since Cannon is well-known for spawning children with multiple women.

Some pondered how Cannon compares to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the child-rearing department since he also has many children.

Musk, who notoriously believes in the population collapse theory has a total of 10 children with three different women.

The billionaire shares six children with his first wife Justine Wilson: the late Nevada, twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Musk and musician Grimes have two children, X Æ A-XII and Exa Dark Sideræl.

Most recently, it was revealed Musk had twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis.

Come the birth of his two expected children, Cannon and Musk will be tied for number of offspring.

Both men have suffered the loss of a child. Musk has had 10 children, and nine are living. Cannon has eight children, and seven are living.

Musk has stated his reason for having many children is to encourage and prevent population collapse, which he believes could happen because fertility rates have gone down and people are choosing to not have children.

But Cannon's reasonings are different. While speaking with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club he said his kids give him joy.

"I think because I've been through so much in my life: physically, mentally and spiritually the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids, and the energy and to get as much as that as possible," Cannon said. "To pass on all that I've lived into something else. That's why I do it, man."

