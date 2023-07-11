Nicki Minaj hopes the internet gets 'deleted' after seeing 'AI cloning conspiracy' of herself

Nicki Minaj has hilariously called for the "whole internet" to be deleted after sharing a clip from ITV's Deep Fake Neighbour Wars.

On Sunday (9 July), the 'Barbie Girl' rapper took to Twitter with a snippet from the show. The clip shows an AI version of Minaj and her 'husband,' Tom Holland. Upon arriving home from their honeymoon, they found an intruder in their living room, Mark Zuckerberg.

It plays on an internet rumour that joked Minaj and Holland were dating and expecting a baby in 2019. At the time, the actor joked to Esquire: "This actually really stressed me out... and then I realised I've never met Nicki Minaj. So that was a big relief for me because I'm not ready to have kids."

Fast-forward, and the ITV show is seemingly poking fun at the fake relationship using artificial intelligence – and Minaj is not happy.

She wrote: "HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!!"

Meanwhile, fans were left in hysterics, with one writing: "I just know you was cracking up laughing."

Some shared their concerns regarding deep fakes: "It’s crazy. All this computer s*** is going too far. Kinda scary honestly."

"LMAOOOOOOOO I’m surprised you're just seeing this," a third added about the show that was released earlier this year.

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars certainly polarised social media.

Some loved it. Others hated it. And more delved into the creepiness of artificial intelligence.

"I thought this would be no good, but it's brilliant, and I heartily recommend it," one Twitter user wrote, adding: "Really, I'm a tough crowd as far as new comedy is concerned, and I found myself shouting with laughter quite often."

