A picture taken of Nicole Kidman looking shocked at last night’s Oscars summed up how we all felt when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock.

Smith struck the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

As he was about to present the award for Best Documentary, he said: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”

Last year Pinkett Smith spoke out about how she was struggling with alopecia.

After Rock’s comment, Smith went up on to the stage and smacked Brown. He returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

And amongst the many memes about the incident, a snap of an open-mouthed Nicole Kidman appears to be what has captured Twitter’s imagination.

Although the snap was taken before the smack, that didn’t stop Twitter from turning the picture into a meme:

