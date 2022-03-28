A picture taken of Nicole Kidman looking shocked at last night’s Oscars summed up how we all felt when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock.
Smith struck the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
As he was about to present the award for Best Documentary, he said: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”
Last year Pinkett Smith spoke out about how she was struggling with alopecia.
After Rock’s comment, Smith went up on to the stage and smacked Brown. He returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."
And amongst the many memes about the incident, a snap of an open-mouthed Nicole Kidman appears to be what has captured Twitter’s imagination.
Although the snap was taken before the smack, that didn’t stop Twitter from turning the picture into a meme:
It isn't the #Oscars until we have a truly insane Nicole Kidman reaction image.pic.twitter.com/KSk9wTs8oK— Devan Coggan (@Devan Coggan) 1648436277
Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv— Mauli Adam (@Mauli Adam) 1648437189
Nicole Kidman and her husband having a front row seat watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock #Oscars #Oscars2022pic.twitter.com/LNpftR73Fh— Gabbie (@Gabbie) 1648436863
Nicole Kidman finally trading in the seal clap meme for her Will Smith/Chris Rock slap reaction #Oscarspic.twitter.com/H84BqMWgAa— Joe (@Joe) 1648441856
Nicole Kidman deserves Best Actress just for her reaction to that SLAP #Oscarspic.twitter.com/WP65e5Ebso— Matt (@Matt) 1648436897
Nicole Kidman and #Oscars = a match made in meme heavenpic.twitter.com/f3QgAeewlZ— Nicol \ud83c\udf38 (@Nicol \ud83c\udf38) 1648443994
