Sam Smith fans brand Noel Gallagher 'irrelevant' after he misgenders pop star during rant

Noel Gallagher has blasted Sam Smith as a "f***ing idiot" before misgendering the 'Unholy' singer in a foul-mouthed rant.

During an interview on the Dutch radio station Kink, Gallagher discussed pop music of today.

"Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are f***ing idiots," he said.



When asked whether he was referring to anyone in particular, the former Oasis star responded: "Sam Smith."

"Why?" the host asked before Gallagher quipped: "Look at him."

Smith announced they were changing their pronouns to 'they/them' back in 2019. In a post, they wrote: "Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out..."

Following Gallagher's remarks, Twitter users jumped to Smith's defence with one writing: "[Gallagher's] just tryna reach for any crumb of relevancy by talking about a hot topic."

"Bro thinks he’s relevant outside of straight white teenage boys in England," another added, while a third brutally hit back: "Noel Gallagher is a miserable old c*** who got lucky once and now can't handle his own irrelevance."

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Smith explained: "I think all the only negatives in the struggle have been in my public life and my job. And just the amount of hate and s****ness that came my way was just exhausting.

"It was in the f***ing news. Someone spat at me in the street. It's crazy. What I find hard about it is it's like, if that's happening to me and I'm famous, I'm a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids are feeling?

"And it's just so sad that we're in 2023 and it's still happening. It's exhausting and especially in England."

