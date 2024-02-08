Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham reignite romance rumours following party

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham have reignited romance rumours after attending a Grammys party together.

Reports suggest the pair switched to separate cars just before arriving on 2 February, with an insider telling Us Weekly "they're getting serious."

They added that the Baltimore Ravens player is "much more private," while Kardashian is "more accustomed to the limelight."

The pair are "trying to figure out the next steps" in their relationship, the source added.

So, where did the alleged romance begin?

Beckham and Kardashian were first linked in September 2023 after he and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood parted ways.

"Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year," a second insider told the publication at the time.

Meanwhile, other people suggested the pair are friends and have been spending time together in a group setting such as parties.

In November, Beckham and Kardashian were spotted at the same event following the CFDA Awards – though, it was highlighted that it didn't look romantic.

"[Kardashian and Beckham] talked the whole night with [Fanatics mogul] Michael Rubin," one person alleged to Page Six. "It was the three of them together. It didn’t seem flirty at all."

Elsewhere, the Skims founder celebrated her daughter North West's new music video for 'TALKING / ONCE AGAIN' featuring Kanye 'Ye' West.

On Wednesday (7 February), Ye shared the full video to his Instagram which was flooded with praise and anticipation for the Vultures album drop.

"North forcing him to drop Vultures," one wrote, while another added: "Ye is really raising a legend right in front of our eyes."





Kardashian later shared the full video to her Instagram Stories.

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's rep for comment

