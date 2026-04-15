Following on from her album Brat, creating a cultural moment, and then providing the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights," fans are wondering what's next for Charli xcx.

Outside of music, the singer has been demonstrating her acting chops in her mockumentary The Moment about the rise to pop stardom and its pitfalls, and also stars in the independent romantic drama Erupcja which comes out this month.

Nevertheless, something appears to be brewing as fans have noticed changes on some of Charli's social media and her Spotify page.

Here's what they've spotted:

Updated her private Instagram account









Instagram/Charlixcx

Charli's second private Instagram account, where she has wiped all of her previous posts related to her album Brat, and has even changed the username from @360_brat to @b.sides.

Is this the name of a new project? We can only hope...

Some fans believe she might be releasing songs from her scrapped third studio album, XCX World.

"It’s her time to shine," one person said.





A second person added, "XCX WORLD IM IN YOU."





"And when she releases xcx world act I and act II where the former is the known catalog of unreleased songs and the latter is entirely new songs in the same style?????" a third person posted.

Spotify bio update

Spotify/Charli xcx

Listeners on streaming platform Spotify also clocked that Charli's bio has been updated with a cryptic message, "I feel so lucky that I feel so inspired. If you feel inspired then you’re lucky too. But if you don’t feel it right now, that’s okay. Because one day you’ll feel it and when you do, you’ll feel like you’ve been let in on the best secret in the world. And then it will fade away again.”

One fan said, "She’s said before that after an album comes out she feels creatively drained and the only way for her to get through it is to have a total breakdown and then the creativity comes back. I think this is speaking to that process."

"Oh my God. " What’s about to happen," a second person asked.





Charli is finishing up a new album

Charli's team recently confirmed to Billboard that the singer is finishing her eighth studio album.

No doubt fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for any further updates...

Elsewhere from Indy100, Charli xcx already finishing album after Wuthering Heights soundtrack, and Bridgerton Charli xcx cover goes viral as fans recreate Hyacinth dance.

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