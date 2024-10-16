Olivia Rodrigo posts stage fall as part of the viral subtle foreshadowing trend

Olivia Rodrigo sparked fan concern after she fell into a hole on stage during her fourth and final concert in Melbourne, Australia.

The 'Vampire' singer went viral as clips circulated online of her as she ran along the stage and interacted with the crowd.

But since she was sidestepping and facing the audience, Rodrigo didn't notice that in her path was a hole in the stage at the Rod Laver Arena, as footage shows how she suddenly disappeared.

The 21-year-old was able to make a swift recovery. Within seconds she popped back on stage and didn't appear to be hurt.

Rodrigo was able to laugh off the moment as she posted a video of the fall to her TikTok, where she hilariously edited it like the trending subtle foreshadowing videos that have been going viral recently.









The subtle foreshadowing trend sees people post fail videos differently by splicing snippets of the ending throughout the video, to add further entertainment and chaos for viewers.

So in Rodrigo's TikTok video, there were brief snippets of her fall before it was played out in full.

The video has over 6.6m views, and people took to the comment section to share their amusement at Rodrigo posting her fall with some apt song lyrics.

One person said "She tripped and fell and told secrets she shouldn't tell i fear-", in reference to Rodrigo's song 'ballad of a homeschooled girl'.

"That was a bad idea, right?" another person wrote, and a third person commented "hope ur ok" each referring to Rodrigo's hit 'bad idea, right?' and 'hope ur ok'.

A fourth person added: "SHE KNOWS EVERY TREND IM DYING."

"I was there for this historic moment and I honestly thought u were doing a comedic bit at first," someone else posted.

Rodrigo also took to the comments section where she confirmed: "I am ok hahaha".

