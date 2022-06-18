Golf influencer, Paige Spiranac has hilariously clapped back at a troll who mocked her after she was named 'Sexiest Woman Alive' by Maxim magazine.

The 29-year-old, who is a former professional golfer but has since become a big star on social media and has more than 3 million followers on Instagram was given the title of 'Sexiest Woman Alive 2022' by Maxim on Thursday as part of their annual Hot 100 list.

Although lists like this shouldn't be taken seriously and even if anything are a bit dated by 2022's standards, it would appear that not everyone would agree with the decision to put her at the top of the list.

A random troll on Twitter tagged Spiranac in a post, where she was called 'horse head' and told that she has a 'long face'. Rather than ignore this crass comment, Spiranac instead got creative with her response.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Spiranac took a picture of herself in a bathing suit and instead photoshopped an actual horses face onto her own and added the caption 'Seabiscuit Spiranac,' a reference to the classic racehorse from the 1930s.

Spiranac's clap back earned her a lot of love on Twitter.













Speaking about being named 'sexiest woman alive' Spiranac wrote on Instagram: "I am so honoured by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, “are you sure?” because I was truly in disbelief. To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!"