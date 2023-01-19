Paige Spirinac reveals what fans will see on new 'OnlyPaige' site

American social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has announced her subscription-based content-based website – and the name is seemingly a play on OnlyFans.

On Wednesday, Spiranac released “OnlyPaige,” and teased fans via her Instagram Stories about what they can expect to see on her platform.

One story was centred around “golf instruction,” while another highlighted “fun cooking videos,” among other PG-13 content people can check out.

“I have always wanted to give my fans a way to connect with me beyond social media. Now my dream has finally come true!” Spiranac’s website read.

“This subscription is an exciting, fun way to connect with me like never before that includes everything from golf instruction and peeks into my everyday life to behind-the-scenes of special events and photoshoots!”

Spiranac also revealed that she would upload “fresh new content” several times a week as well as livestreams.

Speaking with Forbes, the social media influencer said fans had asked her about creating a subscription site, and she truly “loved” the idea.

“It’s been a long journey of figuring out what it was going to look like and make all my followers really happy. This is something they have been asking for, for a long time," Spiranac told the outlet.

She further told Forbes that she wanted the site to be “a little more personal” while also elevating the “golf content.”

“I know people say I don’t have a lot of followers for my golf content but I really do. Most people who come up to me say, ‘you taught me how to hit a flop shot or ‘you taught me how to hit a bunker shot,’” she said before adding that she tried to make the content “fun and interesting.”

Elsewhere, Maxim’s The World’s Sexiest Woman of 2022 continued to drum up some interest for her site on Thursday, noting that subscribers can see her very first live stream on Friday.

Subscribers can pay $9.99 monthly to see OnlyPaige content or snag a yearly plan valued at $99.99.

