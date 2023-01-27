Pamela Anderson compares 'Pam and Tommy' actors to 'Halloween costumes'

Pamela Anderson has given her thoughts on the Pam & Tommy series on Hulu where she described how it "looked like a Halloween costume."

The limited starred Lily James as Baywatch star Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and focused on the celebrity couple's three-year marriage and their infamous honeymoon sex tape that was illegally leaked to the public.

Pam & Tommy went on to get nominated for multiple Emmy Awards including Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series and nominations for the lead actors.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, the show did receive criticism when Anderson didn't want to be involved with the show and with reports that the series was made without Anderson or Lee's permission.

"We particularly wanted to let Pamela Anderson know that this portrayal was very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her and wanted her to know that the show loves her," showrunner D.V. DeVincentis told Entertainment Weekly.

"We didn't get a response, but considering what she's been through and the time that we were reaching out, that was understandable."

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor, activist and model made her feelings known about the project.





@varietymagazine #pamelaanderson reveals how she really felt about #pamandtommy





"When I first heard about the Pam & Tommy TV series, I think everybody just protected me from it. I wouldn't get involved," she said.

"And that's... yeah... I don't know, I just think it was interesting to hear about it - it didn't make me happy."

Then when asked to describe the team behind Pam & Tommy, Anderson laughed as she called them "a**holes," but then took this back immediately.



"Not a**holes, but just salt on the wound, not necessary... anyway it happened."

She then gave her thoughts on the bits she had seen, and wasn't impressed.

“It just looked like a Halloween costume to me,” Anderson said. "Everyone dresses up, there was a lot of Halloween costumes over the last decade."

Now, Anderson is set to release her own autobiography that has a clear message titled: "Love, Pamela: Her New Memoir, Taking Control of Her Own Narrative for the First Time," as well as a Netflix documentaryPamela, a love story.



Both Anderson's book and documentary are set to be released on January 31.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.