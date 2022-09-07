Tommy Lee pulls his 'wiener' out on stage following Instagram nude

Tommy Lee pulled his 'wiener' out on-stage just weeks after he posted a controversial naked photo to Instagram that went viral.

"They took it down from Instagram but do you guys wanna see my wiener?" he asked the crowd, who seemed pretty keen.

"Alright let's go," he added, before reaching down his trousers, and pulling out a small, brown sausage dog.

The dog, who had been sat in his pants for a while, looked bemused by the situation as it was held up to the crowd.

